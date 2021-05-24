Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investment Pro Who Fled U.S. To Dial Up NYC Trial From India

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An investment pro wanted by federal prosecutors in Boston on insider trading charges will stand trial in New York City remotely from India starting Wednesday so that a judge can assess how much in damages he owes a former client that accuses him of stealing $11 million.

State Judge Barry R. Ostrager told defendant Iftikar Ahmed from a virtual Manhattan hearing that he was in default to plaintiff NMR e-tailing LLC and will stand trial for damages.

"Have a nice day everyone and, in your case, Mr. Ahmed, get some sleep," the judge told Ahmed, who said he did not own...

