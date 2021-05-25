Oklahoma City To Pay $1.3M For Tribal Water Pipe Easements

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma City will pay nearly $1.3 million to obtain easements over tribal lands for its municipal water pipeline and end several condemnation actions the city initiated to ensure its continuous water access, according to a federal court order approving the deal. U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton signed off Monday on a settlement agreement under which the city will make a $1.25 million lump-sum payment for the easements. The city also agreed to pay an additional $40,000 in the future to remove facilities from multiple tracts of land and compensate landowners for temporary easements needed on adjacent land for maintenance work on...

