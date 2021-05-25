Sens. Float Bill To Strengthen Chinese Tech Blockade

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Sens. Ed Markey and Marco Rubio teamed up to introduce a bill late Monday that would block Chinese technology companies like Huawei and ZTE from selling products in the U.S., earning swift support from at least one FCC Republican. The Massachusetts Democrat and Florida Republican said their bill, the Secure Equipment Act of 2021, would direct the Federal Communications Commission to clarify that it won't allow new end-user devices from government-blacklisted manufacturers to reach the domestic market. "Our bipartisan legislation will make sure all of our devices and equipment are safe for consumers and secure for the United States," Markey said...

