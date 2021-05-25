Tobacco Cos. Say Improper Remarks Led To $10M Verdict

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA Inc. urged a Florida appeals court Tuesday to reverse a $10 million judgment for the daughter of a smoker who died of lung cancer, arguing that her attorney made improper inflammatory remarks to the jury at the close of trial. R.J. Reynolds' attorney Val Leppert told a Fourth District Court of Appeal panel that Deborah Neff's attorney Scott Schlesinger made a number of remarks in his closing argument meant to inflame the jury, such as calling the tobacco companies immoral evildoers and their defense "the last refuge of the scoundrel." Schlesinger also quoted...

