Real Estate Rumors: Mill Creek, Boston Properties, MMG

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Mill Creek Residential has landed $65.93 million in financing for a Coral Springs, Florida, multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The loan from UMB Bank is for 3300 University Drive, where Mill Creek is planning to build an eight-story building that will have 351 residential units, according to the report. Boston Properties is paying $300 million for the leasehold interest in 360 Park Ave. South in Manhattan, the Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is buying the leasehold in the 470,000-square-foot office building from Enterprise Asset Management, and Boston...

