Justices' Guam Ruling Adds New Wrinkle To Superfund Deals

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Parties looking to resolve their liability over polluted sites are likely to rethink the common belief that they should always try to get the broadest relief possible in settlement agreements, following a ruling in which the U.S. Supreme Court revived Guam's Superfund lawsuit against the U.S. Navy. In a 9-0 ruling on Monday, the high court held that a 2004 Clean Water Act settlement that Guam reached with the federal government did not bar the territory's 2017 claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act for the Navy to contribute to pollution cleanup costs. The Navy had argued that the 2004...

