FERC Still Can't Justify $2.1B Pipeline, Ohio City Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- An Ohio city told the D.C. Circuit that gas intended for foreign markets should not be used by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as a reason to grant the developer of a $2.1 billion gas pipeline eminent domain authority for its construction under the Natural Gas Act. The D.C. Circuit told FERC in September 2019 that it needed to address questions raised by Oberlin, Ohio, about why shipments to Canada meant the since-completed Nexus pipeline was necessary and worth giving Nexus Gas Transmission LLC power to exercise eminent domain to build it. The commission explained itself in September 2020. But the...

