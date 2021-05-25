RealPage Asks 5th Circ. To Revive $6M Phishing Coverage Bid

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Real estate software company RealPage asked the Fifth Circuit to revive its bid for coverage of a $6 million loss in a 2018 phishing scam, saying its use of a third-party digital payment service should not preclude it from coverage. In a brief filed Monday, RealPage Inc. urged the Fifth Circuit to set aside a finding that it didn't qualify for coverage under its policy because it didn't hold any of the rental housing funds it lost when hackers diverted the money from its payment processing company, Stripe. Contending that Stripe was "simply the digital pipeline" it used to get money...

