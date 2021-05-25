Debevoise, Skadden Rep Real Estate Tech. SPAC's $250M IPO

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The latest in a series of blank-check companies backed by Fifth Wall began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after telling regulators it plans to raise $250 million in an initial public offering guided by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and underwriters' counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Fifth Wall Acquisition III, a special purpose acquisition company seeking to combine with a real estate technology company, sold 25 million Class A shares at $10 apiece. Underwriters have a 45-day option to buy an additional 3.75 million units. The IPO is expected to close Thursday. The company clarified that it hopes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS