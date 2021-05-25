Investor Accuses Austin Real Estate Mogul Of Fraud

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Colorado man has accused Austin real estate investor Nate Paul of swindling him out of at least $1.3 million, claiming in a Texas state court lawsuit that Paul misled him into believing multiple real estate projects would be profitable. Nicholas Wilder, as trustee of the Wilder Family Trust, alleged in a Dallas County District Court petition filed Monday that Paul and his company, World Class Capital Group LLC, induced him into investing more than $1.3 million in three Texas projects and one North Carolina project after they "promised and assured" him they could successfully identify undervalued properties and turn them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS