Oilfield Boat Captain's Crocs To Blame For Fall, Judge Rules

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The captain of an oilfield trawling boat in the Gulf of Mexico can't recover any damages for a spinal injury he suffered after slipping on board because he violated safety policies by wearing Crocs on deck, a Louisiana federal judge held Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey ruled following a two-day April bench trial that boat captain Allen Taylor's footwear choice makes him fully responsible for a 2015 slip-and-fall onboard the F/V Dusty Dawn, whose owner B&J Martin Inc. had contracted with Texas petroleum company Rooster Oil & Gas LLC to clear debris off the bottom of its Gulf of...

