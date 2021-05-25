Judge Grants Speedy Discovery In Kossoff PLLC Bankruptcy

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday called for expedited discovery into the assets of New York real estate law firm Kossoff PLLC, after clients pushed the firm into bankruptcy this month seeking to recover more than $8 million in escrow funds. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones will allow interim trustee Albert Togut of Togut Segal & Segal LLP to issue subpoenas to recover physical and electronic records related to Kossoff PLLC. The head of the firm, Mitchell Kossoff, is currently facing numerous lawsuits claiming he went missing with client money in early April. Judge Jones applied Rule 2004 of the...

