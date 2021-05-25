Patent Group Faults Albright's Refusal To Transfer Apple Case

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Unified Patents is backing Apple's challenge of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's refusal to move a case out of his Texas courtroom, telling the Federal Circuit that the judge's decision warrants the "strong medicine of mandamus." Unified Patents on Monday asked for permission to file its amicus brief in support of Apple's mandamus petition, in which the tech giant argues that Judge Albright's decision not to transfer a case brought by Koss Corp. to the Northern District of California flouts precedent, laying out certain factors weighing in favor of transfer, including party witness convenience. In its brief, Unified Patents, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS