DC AG Sues Amazon For Antitrust Violations

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The district attorney for Washington, D.C., sued Amazon Inc. on Tuesday, accusing the e-commerce giant of stifling competition through contracts with sellers on its platform, resulting in higher prices for consumers and reducing innovation for online retail marketplaces. Amazon was hit with a suit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday claiming it stifled competition by preventing sellers on its platform from selling their products cheaper elsewhere. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed the suit in D.C. Superior Court alleging Amazon violated district codes barring restraints on trade and monopolization, codes that bar business conduct along the same lines as...

