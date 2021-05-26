Conn. Senate Passes Sports Betting Compact With 2 Tribes

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Senate has approved a bill to update the state's gambling compact with the Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation by permitting sports wagering and online gambling, and Gov. Ned Lamont says he will sign the deal that he already reached with the tribes. Lamont commended the Senate's late Tuesday final legislative approval of House Bill 6451 on a 28-6 roll call vote, saying in a statement Wednesday that he plans to sign the measure in the coming days. The governor, a Democrat, and the tribes will then seek approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs at the...

