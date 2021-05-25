EPA Contractor Can't Duck Gold King Spill Suit, Navajo Say

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation and New Mexico urged a federal judge Monday not to release from their lawsuit a contractor accused of triggering a 2015 toxic water blowout from the Gold King Mine, saying the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor isn't shielded from state law liability. Environmental Restoration LLC argues it's shielded by the so-called government contractor defense because it was working under the EPA's direction, but the Navajo Nation and New Mexico argued the contractor flouted its duties and a year's worth of planning designed to prevent such a spill. ER had a backup on-scene coordinator, or OSC, at the site...

