Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Contractor Can't Duck Gold King Spill Suit, Navajo Say

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation and New Mexico urged a federal judge Monday not to release from their lawsuit a contractor accused of triggering a 2015 toxic water blowout from the Gold King Mine, saying the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor isn't shielded from state law liability.

Environmental Restoration LLC argues it's shielded by the so-called government contractor defense because it was working under the EPA's direction, but the Navajo Nation and New Mexico argued the contractor flouted its duties and a year's worth of planning designed to prevent such a spill.

ER had a backup on-scene coordinator, or OSC, at the site...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!