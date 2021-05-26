Tesla Sued Over Fatal Wreck Blamed On Autopilot System

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. is facing a wrongful death suit alleging the autopilot feature in one of its vehicles failed to detect a parked truck, resulting in the car hitting it at nearly 70 mph and killing a woman who was standing next to it. In a suit filed in April but removed to Florida federal court Tuesday, the family of Naibel Benavides Leon alleged that the driver assistance systems in the Tesla Model S involved in the crash are dangerously defective, and the company fails to warn drivers about those defects. According to the complaint, George McGee was behind the wheel of...

