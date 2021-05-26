Chancery Tosses Suit Over Brookfield's $9.25B GGP Buy

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday tossed a shareholder lawsuit accusing Brookfield Property Partners LP of using a controller-like influence to push through its $9.25 billion acquisition of U.S. mall operator GGP Inc., saying he can't infer from the complaint that Brookfield was GGP's controlling stockholder. In a 99-page order, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights threw out the shareholders' suit, saying they didn't adequately plead in their complaint that the stockholder vote approving Brookfield's acquisition of GGP was either uninformed or coerced nor did they show Brookfield was a controller. Under Delaware law, a stockholder is considered a controller when the stockholder...

