Austrian Bankers Laundered $170M For Odebrecht, Feds Say

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed charges against two Austrian bankers accused of laundering more than $170 million on behalf of Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA. Peter Weinzierl, 55, and Alexander Waldstein, 73, used their high-ranking positions at banks in Austria and Antigua to help Odebrecht dodge more than $100 million in Brazilian taxes and fill offshore slush funds used to bribe officials around the world, according to the indictment. Weinzierl was arrested in the U.K. on Tuesday, and Waldstein remains at large, the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office said. Both men were charged with four money laundering counts, and neither could...

