Judge Won't Let US Steel Cos. In On Tariff Waiver Suits

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A trade judge has blocked domestic steel producers from backing the U.S. Department of Commerce in six suits challenging the agency's refusal to waive national security tariffs on certain imports, saying the companies lack a direct stake in the cases. In an opinion filed late Tuesday, Trade Judge M. Miller Baker rejected arguments from firms including U.S. Steel Corp. and four members of the American Line Pipe Producers Association asserting that they were certain to lose business if the government exempted imports including steel slabs and pipes from tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. "The problem...

