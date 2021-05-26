Hotelier Loses $8M Hurricane Irma Insurance Fraud Trial

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury has ruled against a hotel investment firm in an $8 million insurance fraud suit claiming that the hotelier intentionally misrepresented damage its property sustained after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Orlando in September 2017. The jury verdict delivered Monday after a five-day trial found that BP Investment Partners LLC misrepresented and concealed material facts about the condition of the M Hotel in Orlando, both when BPI filed a claim after the hurricane and during Arch Specialty Insurance Co.'s investigation of the property. In addition, the jury verdict form said BPI materially breached its post-loss duties by failing...

