Judge OKs Epstein Guards' No-Jail Pact With Prosecutors

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday approved a deferred prosecution agreement for two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night that he died by suicide, ending the criminal case against the guards and allowing them to skirt prison so long as they comply with the deal's terms. Bureau of Prisons workers Michael Thomas and Tova Noel will serve six months of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service under the deferred prosecution deal. Additionally, they'll be required to cooperate with a continuing investigation by the Department of Justice's inspector general. Counsel for Noel and Thomas expressed...

