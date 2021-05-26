Instant Pot Maker Pressured Over Ga. Discovery Delay

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday warned an attorney for the makers of the popular Instant Pot pressure cooker that they had no "good excuse" for failing to take part in discovery in a product liability case and might face sanctions for the behavior. An attorney for Instant Brands, Katherine Vaughn of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, blamed discovery delays on a dispute with an insurance company, but U.S. District Judge William Ray called the comment "wholly irrelevant" to the case. "That certainly explains it, but that's not an excuse," Judge Ray said. Judge Ray said the documents being sought are relevant. But...

