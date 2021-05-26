Ryder, Staffing Firm Settle EEOC Race Bias Suit For $2M

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 11:57 AM EDT) -- A subsidiary of transportation giant Ryder and a staffing agency have agreed to shell out a combined $2 million to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming they turned a blind eye to racist harassment at a California worksite, the agency said Wednesday. Wednesday's announcement came a day after a California federal judge greenlit separate consent decrees for Ryder Integrated Logistics Inc. and Kimco Staffing Services Inc., ending a Title VII suit the federal workplace watchdog lodged in September 2019. The EEOC accused the two defendants of failing to step in when Black workers assigned by Kimco to work...

