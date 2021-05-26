American, Delta Reach Settlement In 'Flagship' Trademark Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- American Airlines Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. have reached a settlement on the eve of trial to end a trademark infringement lawsuit in Texas federal court over their dueling uses of the term "Flagship" for luxury travel services. The agreement, filed Tuesday, will resolve a lawsuit filed by American in late 2019 that claimed Delta had infringed trademarks by adopting the term. American claimed it had been using "Flagship" for decades. The deal was reached just a day before the case was set to go to trial Wednesday. As is typical, public documents did not contain any details about the...

