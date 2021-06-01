Biden's Clean Energy Goals Require Big Hydrogen Push

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government wishes to shift the economy from fossil fuels to greener energy sources as part of its climate agenda. The government's position is that we face a profound climate crisis, which requires the U.S. to pursue action at home and abroad to tackle the problem.[1] Many global corporations agree, and are acting accordingly.[2] The Biden administration's strategy incorporates climate change concerns into its environmental, infrastructure and manufacturing policies. President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal aims to reshape the U.S. economy, and build out the country's clean energy infrastructure.[3] The proposal calls for investment on a scale commensurate with building the...

