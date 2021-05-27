9th Circ. Signals It May Rehear Seattle Benefits Law Case

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has asked Seattle to respond to a business advocacy organization's request for a rehearing in the group's unsuccessful challenge to a city law intended to expand hotel workers' access to health care, signaling that it may take up the case again. The three-member panel ordered the city on Tuesday to respond to the ERISA Industry Committee's April 30 petition seeking an en banc rehearing of the appellate court's decision declining to revive the lobbying group's suit against Seattle. The decision had sided with a lower court order holding that the ordinance — which requires hotels to either...

