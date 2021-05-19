Ransomware Exposed Bose Data, Knocked Network Offline

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A ransomware attack knocked Bose Corp.'s computer systems offline in March and exposed the Social Security numbers and personal data of six former employees, the audio equipment giant told a New Hampshire state regulator. In a data breach disclosure filed with New Hampshire's attorney general, Massachusetts-based Bose said a cyberattack discovered March 7 forced the company's IT systems offline for an undisclosed amount of time. Forensics experts investigating the episode discovered April 29 that the attackers had "accessed and potentially exfiltrated" data from the internal human resources files of six former New Hampshire-based employees, according to the May 19 disclosure filed by...

