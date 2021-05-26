Woman From Viral Birdwatcher Spat Sues Franklin Templeton

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A woman who went viral last May after calling the police on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park slapped her former employer Franklin Templeton with a discrimination suit, claiming the investment firm labeled her a racist and unfairly fired her. Amy Cooper sued the firm in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, saying the company put out misleading public statements about its investigation into the park incident and fired her without a genuine inquiry. Her complaint includes claims for race and gender discrimination, defamation, emotional distress and negligence. Cooper was walking her dog in Central Park at the time of her encounter with...

