Texas Railway Mechanics Nab Collective Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A group of railway mechanics working for a Texas transportation maintenance and equipment supplier secured collective certification in their overtime suit alleging overtime violations, following a federal judge's approval. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle ruled Wednesday that current and former workers of P&B Intermodal Services LLC can proceed with their suit as a collective that alleges the company failed to include monetary incentives while calculating its workers' wages, resulting in an underpayment of wages and a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. "After considering the pleadings, the motion and all legally competent evidence, the court grants the motion," Judge...

