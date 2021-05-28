Facebook Says Leaked Docs Should Still Be Confidential

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT) -- Just because some of Facebook's confidential documents were leaked illegally during a 2018 legal dispute doesn't preclude them from being marked confidential, Facebook's counsel argued in a recently filed reply brief. Facebook Inc., represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, slammed the bid to unseal documents brought by plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, claiming in a May 25 brief that their position "makes no sense." In a brief filed in April, plaintiffs in the case argued that after a dossier of internal Facebook documents was leaked by a U.K. parliamentary committee against the wishes of a...

