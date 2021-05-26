5th Circ. Says 1 Text Message Enough To Prop Up TCPA Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday that the receipt of a single unsolicited text message was enough to allow a Missouri man to press forward with his putative class action accusing 5 Star Nutrition of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, breaking with an Eleventh Circuit ruling that reached the opposite conclusion. In an 11-page published ruling, a three-judge panel reversed a Texas federal judge's decision to ax the dispute on the grounds that plaintiff Lucas Cranor had failed to allege a sufficiently concrete injury to establish the Article III standing necessary to press forward with his TCPA claims against the sports...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS