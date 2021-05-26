Insurer Says Liquor Store's Lies Rule Out Robbery Suit Duty

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. sued a liquor store it insures in Illinois federal court Wednesday, saying it has no duty to pay for the business' defense in a customer's underlying suit over a robbery because the policyholder lied on its insurance application. The carrier said that even though the underlying suit alleged "bodily injury," a potentially covered cause under the policy, its policyholder Lot'sa Liquors Ltd. is not entitled to coverage because it provided false information on the policy application. According to the suit, store customer Adonis Hill was allegedly shot and robbed inside of Lot'sa on March 31, 2019....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS