Avenatti Can't 'Maneuver' $250M Fox News Suit To State Court

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti can't "maneuver" his defamation suit against Fox News Network LLC and its media personalities back to state court by adding a defendant in his home state of California, a Delaware federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the disgraced attorney's move doesn't destroy federal jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Stephanos Bibas denied Avenatti's motion to remand the case to Delaware state court, finding that just because Avenatti filed an amended complaint a week after his first by adding Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt, who lives in California, that doesn't mean he can defeat subject matter jurisdiction. "Avenatti immediately added a nondiverse defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS