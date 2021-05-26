Live Chat IP Trial Is About A 'Copycat' And A 'Bully,' Jury Hears

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (May 26, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Two customer service rivals squared off Wednesday before a California federal jury on the opening day of a trade secrets trial over live chat software, with LivePerson saying [24]7.ai strategically stole its technology and customers, while [24]7.ai painted the dispute as an unhappy competitor's bullying campaign. During opening statements before U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, LivePerson Inc.'s counsel told the jury that [24]7 wrongfully acquired 15 trade secrets while working for LivePerson's client companies, incorporated the intellectual property into its rival customer service chat platform and then whisked away LivePerson's customers by offering them LivePerson's technology under a different name and at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS