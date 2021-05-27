Judge Urges Toss Of Used Phone Biz Ownership Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A minority owner of phone refurbishment company Harvestar Solutions lacked the authority to sue the majority owner for alleged self-dealing, a New York magistrate judge advised. In his Wednesday report, U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott recommended the immediate dismissal of claims that majority shareholder Brightstar Asia Ltd. breached its fiduciary duty to Harvestar investor Tyler Miller, writing that Miller improperly raised derivative claims despite suing in a personal capacity. "Any remedy for the alleged harms will flow to Harvestar," the report said. "Miller lacks standing to bring these causes of action as direct claims." Miller, a Harvestar co-founder who sold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS