Lender Seeks Nix Of Law Firm's Interference Claim

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A litigation loan provider has urged a Florida federal court to drop a law firm's claim that the financier unlawfully sought to interfere with a business deal between the attorneys and their clients in a long-standing qui tam suit against MetLife Inc. as the related loan went into default. The Southern District of Florida should dismiss the claim of tortious interference with a contractual business relationship that The Ferraro Law Firm PA filed against Huddleston Capital Partners VIII LLC because the terms of the loan deal gave the financier power of attorney over the relator in the New York-based litigation should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS