Real Estate Rumors: LeFrak, Cayuga, KeyBank

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A LeFrak Organization affiliate has purchased a Miami Beach apartment complex for $24.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for a 108-unit complex at 1006 and 1022 Bay Drive, and the seller is an entity affiliated with investors Robert, Richard and Ronny Finvarb, according to the report. Cayuga Capital Group is hoping to get $65 million with the sale of a Williamsburg, Brooklyn, property, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The company has listed for sale 87 Wythe Ave., which currently has a 37,000-square-foot retail space as well as 22,400 square feet of vacant land...

