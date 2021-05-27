Insurance Exec. Gets 2 Mos. For 'Varsity Blues' Testing Bribe

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A private equity and insurance executive who admitted to paying a bribe to boost his daughter's college entrance exam scores "tore the fabric of society" with his fraud, a Massachusetts federal judge said in issuing a two-month prison sentence and the maximum fine allowed by law for the crime. After nearly three hours of examination and argument before U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock, Cincinnati businessman Mark Hauser walked away with the two-month sentence that prosecutors requested, as well as a $250,000 fine, community service obligations and a three-year term of supervised release. Hauser admitted in September to a single count...

