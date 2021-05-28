Freeman Mathis Adds Labor Litigator In Tampa

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Litigation firm Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP announced Thursday the addition of a new labor and employment partner out of its Tampa office. Jessica Farrelly joins the firm as a partner, having previously led the employment law group at Sarasota-based Icard Merrill. She counsels employers through litigation and also advises on labor matters outside the court. "I am excited to join FMG and look forward to providing premier service to its existing employment law clients and growing FMG's footprint throughout Florida," Farrelly told Law360 on Thursday. Farrelly defends cases at the trial and appellate levels, and also represents management before administrative...

