New FCC Rule Could Block Chinese-Made Tech From US Sales

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will launch a proceeding next month that could result in Chinese-made telecom equipment losing access to domestic markets as part of the agency's efforts to fortify U.S. networks against foreign security threats. In a Wednesday blog post, acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said she'll lead her agency in a June 17 vote that will open dialogue on how the agency can hone its device-approval rules "to help keep insecure devices off the market" while also tightening criteria for FCC auction participants. "We will be voting on a plan to prevent authorizations of equipment that pose a significant threat...

