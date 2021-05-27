Walmart, Store Operator Owe $1.1M For Customer's Fall Injury

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has awarded $1.1 million to a woman who tripped on a wet mat while exiting a Walmart store in 2017, finding the store itself 80% at fault for her injuries and Walmart Inc. 20% liable. The jury reached its verdict Wednesday, rejecting Walmart's argument that Julia Mejia's own negligence contributed to her fall. The jury awarded Mejia $164,250 for past pain and $365,000 for future pain, as well as $328,500 for past and future physical impairment, among other awards. The jury, however, did not find that either Walmart or Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC, which runs the Mount...

