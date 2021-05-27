Magistrate Backs 'Approximation' For Domino's Driver Costs

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Domino's Pizza franchisee can reimburse delivery drivers based on a "reasonable approximation" of their expenses, an Ohio magistrate judge has recommended in a proposed class and collective action by drivers alleging minimum wage violations, splitting with another judge in the same district. In a report Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz sided with Team Pizza Inc. in its bid for partial summary judgment, saying federal regulations permit the "reasonable approximation" standard for satisfying Fair Labor Standards Act minimum wage requirements and are not so ambiguous as to require further interpretation. "To conclude, as plaintiff urges, that [an anti-kickback regulation]...

