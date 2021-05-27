NYC Real Estate Atty Being Investigated by Feds, Court Hears

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- New York real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, who went missing in April allegedly along with millions in client funds, is under escalating scrutiny with a federal as well as a local criminal investigation underway, his counsel indicated Thursday. Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack alluded to ongoing investigations into his client by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York as well as a previously reported Manhattan District Attorney's Office probe during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy case against Kossoff's law firm, Kossoff PLLC, in which former clients are alleging losses of more than $8...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS