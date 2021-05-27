Costco Can't Disqualify Shopper's Attys In Injury Case

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has refused to disqualify attorneys representing a woman suing Costco for slip-and-fall injuries, saying a staffer working for the plaintiff's counsel, who previously worked on similar Costco cases for defense counsel, was properly prevented from working on Costco cases. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Wednesday affirmed a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge's denial of a disqualification bid in a suit accusing Costco Wholesale Corp. of causing Rocio Devora to suffer injuries after she slipped and fell on a slick substance at the company's store in Lakewood. Costco had argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS