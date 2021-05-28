NYCHA Can't Dodge Ex-Director's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The New York City Housing Authority must face trial in a former director's suit alleging she was demoted for refusing to carry out a racially biased personnel transfer, with a New York federal court finding that jurors should sort out whether illegal retaliation occurred. U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick held on May 26 that former program director Sibyl Colon raised enough evidence to show that NYCHA's decision to demote her was punishment for not fulfilling a request to transfer out a manager, Allison Williams, so that NYCHA could hire a "Spanish manager" instead. The judge mostly denied summary judgment requests from...

