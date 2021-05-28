Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYCHA Can't Dodge Ex-Director's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The New York City Housing Authority must face trial in a former director's suit alleging she was demoted for refusing to carry out a racially biased personnel transfer, with a New York federal court finding that jurors should sort out whether illegal retaliation occurred.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick held on May 26 that former program director Sibyl Colon raised enough evidence to show that NYCHA's decision to demote her was punishment for not fulfilling a request to transfer out a manager, Allison Williams, so that NYCHA could hire a "Spanish manager" instead.

The judge mostly denied summary judgment requests from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!