Denny's Hit With Mass. Class Claims Over Underpaid Wages

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Denny's was hit with a proposed class action Thursday in Massachusetts federal court that claims the round-the-clock diner ran afoul of federal and state wage laws by paying workers less than minimum wage and keeping them in the dark about rules limiting how much "non-tipped" work they should do. The suit is being led by Jillian Parker, a server who earned $3.75 an hour working for Denny's in Central Massachusetts. Under the tip-credit provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, Denny's is allowed to pay Parker and others like her less than minimum wage and take a "tip credit" against those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS