JLL Income Property Trust Scores $650M Credit Facility

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. real estate investment trust announced Thursday that a group of eight lenders led by JP Morgan had provided the REIT a $650 million credit facility that includes a $235 million loan. JLL Income Property Trust said Thursday it had secured a $415 million line of credit as well as a $235 million term loan, and said the $650 million package could increase to $800 million due to a built-in "accordion feature," terms of which JLL did not disclose. The $650 million credit facility is for three years at interest of between 1.35 and 2.1 percentage points...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS