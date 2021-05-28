Fitness App Noom Accused Of Subscription-Renewal Scam

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Weight-loss app Noom says it uses behavior science to help customers shed pounds, but it's actually applying psychology to saddle them with debt in a deceptive subscription auto-renewal scheme, a New York state lawsuit filed Thursday alleges. Plaintiffs Maryanne Deracleo and Mary Ellen Douglas say Noom's website employs unethical user design to pressure visitors into enrolling in a trial for a nominal fee, then automatically charges customers up to $199 for a nonrefundable subscription the moment the trial ends. "Defendant Noom is perpetrating one of the nation's largest 'free trial' auto renewal scams," their complaint said. It also alleged the company...

