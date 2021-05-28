VLSI Seeks Do-Over After WDTX Jury Cleared Intel In $3B Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- VLSI has moved for a new trial after a Western District of Texas jury found last month that Intel didn't infringe its chip patents and rejected its request for $3 billion in damages, saying Intel "directly violated black-letter law" throughout the trial. In a motion for judgment as a matter of law filed May 19 and unsealed Wednesday, VLSI said it should get a new trial, in part because Intel made multiple incorrect claim construction arguments to the jury. In one instance, VLSI said U.S. District Judge Alan Albright construed a key claim limitation but then denied VLSI's request to give...

